Newly-appointed support staff Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan join hockey camp

Sudipta Biswas
Bengaluru 06 May, 2023 14:37 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian men’s hockey team is currently training at SAI centre, Bengaluru.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian men's hockey team is currently training at SAI centre, Bengaluru.

The Indian men’s hockey team’s newly-appointed analytical coach Rhett Halkett and scientific advisor Alan Tan have joined the squad that is camping at the SAI Centre here under new chief coach Craig Fulton.

Both arrived in the country -- in New Delhi -- on Thursday.

Both Rhett and Alan will be working closely with Fulton as India begin their preparations for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League, which is set to begin from May 26.

India will face off in double-headers against Belgium and Great Britain in London and then will travel to Eindhoven, Netherlands to play double-headers against the Netherlands and Argentina.

India have a packed calendar this year with the Asian Champions Trophy set to take place in Chennai in August, which will be followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “With major competitions set to take place in the coming months, the duo, along with coach Fulton will be integral in ensuring the players are ready to face top teams in the world.

“We are confident they will help in leading the team to new heights this year.”

