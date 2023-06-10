Magazine

Hockey India names 33-member Indian women’s core probables for national coaching camp for Asian Games

The camp, part of the Indian women’s team’s preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be held at SAI south centre in Bengaluru from June 11 to July 11.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 14:42 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The 33-member Indian women’s core probables group will train at the SAI south centre in Bengaluru from June 11 to July 11.
The 33-member Indian women's core probables group will train at the SAI south centre in Bengaluru from June 11 to July 11.
The 33-member Indian women’s core probables group will train at the SAI south centre in Bengaluru from June 11 to July 11. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member Core Probables Group for the senior women national coaching camp as part of the preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled in Septemebr-October this year.

The camp, scheduled from June 11 to July 11, will be held at SAI south centre, Bengaluru.

Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the Indian women’s team, said, “After establishing our baseline physical output and addressing individual improvements in the previous camp, the focus now shifts to enhancing team structure and tactics. Also, the addition of Analytical Coach Anthony Farry in the camp will definitely add lots of quality in our coaching staff and strengthen the team strategy-wise.”

“Moreover, our recent tour of Australia, where we played five matches against the hosts, helped us identify the areas that require immediate attention and need to be worked upon to improve as a team. With Hangzhou Asian Games approaching fast, we cannot leave any stone unturned if we want to best prepared and ready in this key tournament,” she added.

The newly-appointed analytical coach for the team, Anthony Farry, who joined the team in Australia for the five-match Tour, will also join the camp.

Core Probables Group:
Goalkeepers
Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki
Defenders
Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders
Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur
Forwards
Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo

