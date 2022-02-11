Hockey Hockey Jugraj slams hat-trick as India beats South Africa 10-2 in Pro League Jugraj, playing his second international match, converted three penalty corners in a comprehensive win for the Indian team. PTI Potchefstroom (South Africa) 11 February, 2022 15:30 IST PTI Potchefstroom (South Africa) 11 February, 2022 15:30 IST Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh slammed a hat-trick as India defeated South Africa 10-2 in the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League here on Wednesday.ALSO READ - India thrashes France 5-0Jugraj, who was playing his second international match, converted three penalty corners in the fourth, sixth and 23rd minutes, while Gursahibjit Singh (24th, 36th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th, 58th) scored a brace each for India in the opening match of the two-leg tie. The other goal getters for the visiting team were Harmanpreet Singh (2nd), Abhishek (12th) and Mandeep Singh (27th).South Africa’s goals were scored by Daniel Bell (44th) from a penalty corner and field strike from Richard Pautz (45th).India’s dominance in the match can be gauged from the fact that it earned as many as 12 penalty corners. Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :