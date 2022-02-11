Jugraj slams hat-trick as India beats South Africa 10-2 in Pro League

Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh slammed a hat-trick as India defeated South Africa 10-2 in the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ - India thrashes France 5-0

Jugraj, who was playing his second international match, converted three penalty corners in the fourth, sixth and 23rd minutes, while Gursahibjit Singh (24th, 36th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th, 58th) scored a brace each for India in the opening match of the two-leg tie. The other goal getters for the visiting team were Harmanpreet Singh (2nd), Abhishek (12th) and Mandeep Singh (27th).

South Africa’s goals were scored by Daniel Bell (44th) from a penalty corner and field strike from Richard Pautz (45th).

India’s dominance in the match can be gauged from the fact that it earned as many as 12 penalty corners.