Junior Hockey World Cup: Sanjay, Hundal score hat-tricks as India defeats Canada 13-1

After the shock reversal at the hands of France, India rode on Sanjay and Araijeet Singh Hundal’s hat-tricks to bounce back in the men’s hockey Junior World Cup with a comprehensive 13-1 win over Canada in a Pool B match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

India showed better coordination and rhythm to maintain pressure from the start and took the lead in the sixth minute. Uttam Singh hit home from a back pass of Maninder Singh inside the circle.

The host pumped in goals at regular intervals. Sanjay got his second hat-trick and Hundal his first as India scored seven of its goals through penalty corners.

On a day of big margin wins, Argentina broke the biggest victory record in JWC with a 14-0 win over Egypt in the first match of the day. Spain bettered it with a 17-0 drubbing of the USA. The earlier record was held by India when it beat Singapore 13-0 in 1982.