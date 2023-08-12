Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Japan in battle for third place after heavy losses

Japan and South Korea will look to put behind their respective semifinal setbacks and want to finish on a high in the third-place play-off match in the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Both sides suffered heavy defeats – Japan lost 5-0 to India and Korea lost 6-2 to Malaysia – here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Saturday.

Japan barely had a sniff against the host with just a solitary effort on goal compared to India’s 18 as it scored four field goals. Despite the loss, Japan’s coach felt his team can bounce back against Korea to take third place.

“I am disappointed but India is a strong team,” said Akira Takahashi. “Our target is the Asian Games with the same group of players. We will have to come up with another structure in the Asian Games

Takahashi felt an ageing Korean team – average age of 29.8 – faded away in the match against Malaysia. “Korea is also a strong team. Today’s match in my opinion, they [Korea] were a little bit tired. They have very old players. We have a chance to win tomorrow,” he said.

He maintained that his team will do everything possible to win the game against Korea, which it has not beaten in its last two meetings. “It’s very important to finish third before we head into the Asian Games,” said Takahashi.

Korea put in a real fight in the loss to Malaysia, where it went ahead in the opening minute before equalising the scores at 2-2 in the end of the first quarter. While down at 4-2, Korea had the chance to pull one back from a penalty stroke but Jihun Yang failed to convert. Malaysia punished Korea further in the final quarter with two more goals.

Reflecting on the game, Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon, who has been superb in goal in the tournament, said, “We are a very good team. My team didn’t have the luck today, we couldn’t score the penalty stroke [at 4-2]. Next game against [Japan or India], we will look to go for the third place.”

Korea will feel confident in overcoming Japan having beaten them 2-1 twice this year already, after having gone a goal behind in the World Cup and the Asian Champions Trophy.

Korea will be wary of exposing its left side of the defence which Japan repeatedly targeted in the opening game of the tournament between the two sides.

The goalkeepers of both sides, Jaehyeon and Takashi Yoshikawa will have a big say in the outcome of the contest.