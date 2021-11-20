Men's Junior Hockey World Cup Covid-19 FAQs: all you need to know

Odisha will host this year's FIH men’s hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. The authorities on Saturday revealed the several Covid-19 safeguards in place to keep all participants safe.

On average, 500 tests are being conducted, and reports are being generated on the same day. Every 72 hours, all players, officials, hotel staff and associates are retested. Designated officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department personally oversee the entire process while ensuring no one misses the cycle of 72 hours.

“Testing and Tracking and matching records are challenging, and officials of Sports and Youth Services Department are ensuring this process is implemented smoothly in accordance with training and match schedules and as per the convenience. It shouldn’t be an overwhelming experience for the players," said R Vineel Krishna, Sports Secretary, Odisha State Government.

Units from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Capital Hospital are stationed for sample collection at different hotels where players are accommodated. In total, 12 units have been deployed. Upon arrival at the airport, the players are taken to their respective hotels, where the testing team in the PPE kit test every arriving player and official.

At the upcoming event, 16 nations will vie for the title. Odisha had earlier hosted the senior World Cup in 2018, the FIH World League in 2017 and the Champions Trophy in 2014.