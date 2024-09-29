MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3

Railways, the defending champion, has been dominant throughout the tournament and in the summit clash, it was more so, as it didn’t allow IOC to settle down.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 21:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Indian Railways won the 95th All Indian MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament.
Indian Railways won the 95th All Indian MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Indian Railways won the 95th All Indian MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A decent turn-out of spectators gave a rich round of applause to the Indian Railways team when it did a lap of honour after a fighting 5-3 victory over Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in the final of the 95th MCC-Murugappa Gold All-India hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Railways, the defending champion, has been dominant throughout the tournament and in the summit clash, it was more so, as it didn’t allow IOC--comprising quite a few former Olympians and Internationals--to settle down.

READ | Murugappa Gold Cup: Lesser-known Joginder, with goals aplenty to his name, hopes to make it to National camp

If at all, the Railways performed worse in penalty corner conversion against IOC. It had nine—eight came in the first quarter alone--and could convert only one.

IOC was outplayed from beginning to end. The moment Railways took a 4-2 lead in the third quarter, it was quite evident that IOC had a mountain to climb. IOC did attack well on occasions but failed miserably in the final third. Moreover, the former champion, too, had eight penalty corners and converted just one.

“I will put down the victory to our fitness levels. Though IOC had many stars, our fitness levels were better than theirs. I would also like to pick youngster Simranjot Singh for not just his ability to score but also his receiving skills. Of course, it has been a 100 per cent team effort,” said Railways head coach Sunil Kumar Singh.

The results (final):

Indian Railways 5 (Gursahibjit Singh 7, Simranjot Singh 9, Yuvraj Walmiki 18 & 58, Mukul Sharma 35) bt IOC 3 (Talwinder Singh 23, Gujinder Singh 29, Rajbir Singh 58).

Related Topics

Indian Railways /

IOC /

Murugappa Gold Cup /

MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VVS Laxman: Facilities in new Centre of Excellence will benefit current and future generations
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises for Tuskers after Ajaraie gives Highlanders lead, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Jemimah Rodrigues fifty takes India to 141/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Delap double helps Ipswich draw 2-2 with Aston Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Murugappa Gold Cup: Lesser-known Joginder, with goals aplenty to his name, hopes to make it to National camp
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: IOC triumphs over Army, faces Railways in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Needs a lot of sacrifice’ - Two-time Olympian V. R. Raghunath on the art of drag-flicking
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Murugappa Gold Cup: Two-time Olympian Sunil hopes to ride on perseverance until age catches up with him
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VVS Laxman: Facilities in new Centre of Excellence will benefit current and future generations
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises for Tuskers after Ajaraie gives Highlanders lead, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  3. Murugappa Gold Cup: Indian Railways defends title, outplays IOC 5-3
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: Jemimah Rodrigues fifty takes India to 141/8 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Delap double helps Ipswich draw 2-2 with Aston Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment