Former hockey international Chandrasekhar plans to build an academy in Hyderabad

Former hockey international, N. Chandrasekhar plans to give back to the sport by setting up a hockey academy in his hometown in Hyderabad.

The 61-year-old, who is now based in Mumbai, is hosting an U-16 girls exhibition match between City XI and the Royal Club XI at the BHEL Ramachandrapuram ground on Wednesday.

The thought of helping the girls’ team came to his mind a few days ago. “I was giving away track suits and shoes to the winning team of the recent Inter-district championship a few days back, when some girls approached me to do something for them,” Chandrasekhar told Sportstar, admitting that his friend Ravi Madan of Indiana Sports has helped him.

The former right-winger, who was in the Indian camp for the 1981 World Cup, the 1982 Asian Games and even Champions Trophy, will organise the exhibition match as a beginning to his efforts to promote the sport in a big way.

“The match tomorrow is also a tribute to former Hyderabad Hockey Association secretary P. Kantaiah, who was also a patron of Royal Hockey Club,” he said. “Initially, the plan was to host a full-scale tournament but because of Covid-19 guidelines, we had to restrict to one match only,” Chandrasekhar said.

“I feel great to be back at BHEL where I was born. I also played a Test match for Indian Railways against Pakistan Railways scoring the winning goal too,” he said.

“In Navi Mumbai (where he is settled now), I am involved in a Hockey Academy which got Rs. 10 lakhs sponsorship recently to promote the sport in a big way,” said the Hyderabadi.