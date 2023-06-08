Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands

India suffered a 4-1 defeat against Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday. 

Published : Jun 08, 2023 01:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the opening goal but missed a penalty corner late in the match.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the opening goal but missed a penalty corner late in the match. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter
infoIcon

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the opening goal but missed a penalty corner late in the match. | Photo Credit: Hockey india twitter

India suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

India had a chance to regain the top spot with a win, and it started on the right track after opening the scoring in the 10th minute. The chance came from a penalty corner, and Singh kept his composure to find the net with his shot.

The Netherlands ended the first quarter, trailing 1-0, but equalised just a minute into the second quarter. Pepjin Reyenga took down the ball exquisitely on the left and lashed a shot past PR Sreejesh.

The Dutch had to wait till the third quarter to score its second and take the lead. This time, it has debutant Boris Burkhardt who found the net with an incredible finish from a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

Before India could recover, the home team scored a quickfire third to take the match away. It could not clear its lines, and Duco Telgenkamp made full use of the cul-de-sac inside a crowded box to bundle the ball in.

Telgenkamp grabbed his brace in the 57th minute with a lovely shot on the reverse to make it four for the Dutch and deliver the final nail in the coffin for India.

India skipper Harmanpreet had a chance to reduce the deficit with a late penalty stroke but could not convert his chance.

India next plays Argentina on Thursday, June 8.

Related Topics

FIH Pro League Hockey /

Netherlands /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE score, UEFA Conference League: WHU dominates but match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED 4-1 IND highlights, FIH Pro League: Telgenkamp brace and goals by Burkhardt, Reyenga guide the Dutch to victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi: I am joining Inter Miami
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED 4-1 IND highlights, FIH Pro League: Telgenkamp brace and goals by Burkhardt, Reyenga guide the Dutch to victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s hockey team should have had more international matches this year: Vandana
    PTI
  4. India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2022-23, June 7: Preview, head-to-head, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India aims to seal semifinal berth with win against Chinese Taipei
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE score, UEFA Conference League: WHU dominates but match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED 4-1 IND highlights, FIH Pro League: Telgenkamp brace and goals by Burkhardt, Reyenga guide the Dutch to victory
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lionel Messi: I am joining Inter Miami
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Travis Head and Steve Smith take Australia to 327 on Day 1; Review
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment