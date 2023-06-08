FIH Pro League 2022-23: India fails to regain top spot after 4-1 loss against Netherlands

Published : Jun 08, 2023 01:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

India suffered a 4-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the second European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Eindhoven on Wednesday.

India had a chance to regain the top spot with a win, and it started on the right track after opening the scoring in the 10th minute. The chance came from a penalty corner, and Singh kept his composure to find the net with his shot.

The Netherlands ended the first quarter, trailing 1-0, but equalised just a minute into the second quarter. Pepjin Reyenga took down the ball exquisitely on the left and lashed a shot past PR Sreejesh.

The Dutch had to wait till the third quarter to score its second and take the lead. This time, it has debutant Boris Burkhardt who found the net with an incredible finish from a penalty corner in the 39th minute.

Before India could recover, the home team scored a quickfire third to take the match away. It could not clear its lines, and Duco Telgenkamp made full use of the cul-de-sac inside a crowded box to bundle the ball in.

Telgenkamp grabbed his brace in the 57th minute with a lovely shot on the reverse to make it four for the Dutch and deliver the final nail in the coffin for India.

India skipper Harmanpreet had a chance to reduce the deficit with a late penalty stroke but could not convert his chance.

India next plays Argentina on Thursday, June 8.