Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star turn police officer leading IPL security arrangements at Mohali

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bus was leaving the IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday evening after the Indian Premier League fixture against Punjab Kings, a group of spectators - donning the franchise jersey - thronged the main gate, chanting Kohli, Kohli.

The cheering got louder as they spotted a few more players. Some of the fans came closer to the bus, attempting to click pictures with the cricketers and that’s when a few senior cops - led by Rajpal Singh - stepped in and ensured that there were no commotions. They made way for the team bus to leave the premises.

It’s nothing new for Rajpal and his colleagues at Punjab Police.

Being in charge of security during international matches and the IPL for a while now, Rajpal - a former India hockey captain- knows what it takes to handle pressure situations. “It’s all part of the duty,” he told Sportstar, wearing a smile on his face.

The last couple of days were hectic for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, Rajpal, who’s now a superintendent of police, as he had to hold regular meetings with his colleagues to lay out plans to ensure the security of cricketers, the guests and of course the spectators. “Since it’s an international event, we need to be more careful. So, all the senior officers sit together and come up with a plan much before the match, and we need to ensure that we execute the plans,” he said.

‘Pressure of handling IPL security is nothing compared to getting on the field vs Pakistan’

Despite a stressful and busy schedule, Rajpal made it a point to call his old friend and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Thursday morning to talk about the Asian Champions Trophy, to be held in Chennai in August. “The last time Chennai hosted an international hockey event in 2007 - the Asia Cup - Dilip bhai and I had a role to play in the team’s success. We went on to beat Korea in the final and clinch the title. So, we were reliving the good old days and I also congratulated him for taking the effort to bring back top-level hockey in Chennai,” Rajpal said.

While he plans to attend a few matches of the Asian Champions Trophy, if time permits, Rajpal admitted that there are times when he misses hockey. “Those were really good days. When I look back, I miss those camps, those long conversations with teammates. But even now, whenever I get time, I make it a point to catch up with old friends - Prabhjot Singh, Gagan Ajit Singh and we even play hockey once or twice a week,” he said.

Rajpal last played for India in 2011 and was not considered for the 2012 London Olympics. But he has no regrets. He cherished those opportunities with the Indian team. “Whenever we played against Pakistan, our spectators got more involved emotionally. They would rally around us and motivate us to perform better. Those were high-intensity games, but as players, we would look forward to those moments and handling those pressure situations have helped me immensely,” he said.

“Now, my colleagues often wonder how I remain so calm and composed even in crunch situations. I keep telling them that this pressure is nothing compared to getting on the field and taking on stronger opponents. On the field, you have to play your role and handle situations on your own, but here, there’s a huge team who can help us overcome odds,” added the 39-year-old.

‘Dilip bhai has a vision’

If and when an opportunity comes his way, Rajpal is open to coaching young teams. But he does not want to rush. “Earlier, I never even thought of taking up coaching. But now with Dilip bhai at the helm of Hockey India, I can think of pursuing that option,” he said.

“If I finally pursue coaching, it will be because of Dilip bhai. When a player of his stature has taken over as the head of the country’s hockey federation, it’s certainly a huge boost for the sport. He knows the grassroots well and he knows how to look after the well-being of the players and how to keep them motivated…,” Rajpal said, before adding, “He (Tirkey) has a vision for Indian hockey and as former players, all of us should back him.”