Rani Rampal returns; Savita Punia to captain India’s tour of South Africa

Hockey India on Thursday announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, set to begin on January 16, 2023 in Cape Town.

On the tour, India, who recently won the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, will play four matches against South Africa, and three matches against the Netherlands between January 16 to 28.

Goalkeeper Savita has been named the captain for the tournament with experienced campaigner Navneet Kaur as the vice-captain of the team. While veteran forward Rani will be making a return to the squad since FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 match against Belgium.

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who led the Indian Women’s Junior Team at the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022 in May, has received her maiden call for the senior team.

Speaking on the tour, Indian women’s team chief coach, Janneke Schopman said, “The South Africa tour is a brilliant opportunity for us to build on our performance of the Nations Cup. Playing both South Africa as well as The Netherlands on this tour provides us with everything we need to learn about ourselves come the Asian Games.”

“Playing the world number 1 Netherlands will most likely expose our vulnerabilities and will also show where we are with our performance and growth. Playing South Africa, where we most likely will have more of the ball, will give us the opportunity to improve in ball possession areas,” she added.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team squad: Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur Midfielders:Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, P. Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur Forward: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Rani Rampal, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi

Schedule of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Tour of South Africa (All matches will begin at 6:30 pm IST):

16th January 2023: South Africa vs India

17th January 2023: South Africa vs India

19th January 2023: South Africa vs India

21st January 2023: South Africa vs India

22nd January 2023: Netherlands vs India

27th January 2023: Netherlands vs India

28th January 2023: Netherlands vs India