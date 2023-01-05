Hockey

Rani Rampal returns; Savita Punia to captain India’s tour of South Africa

Hockey India on Thursday announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, set to begin on January 16, 2023 in Cape Town.

Team Sportstar
05 January, 2023 14:39 IST
05 January, 2023 14:39 IST
The Indian hockey team touring South Africa.

The Indian hockey team touring South Africa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Thursday announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, set to begin on January 16, 2023 in Cape Town.

Hockey India on Thursday announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, set to begin on January 16, 2023 in Cape Town.

On the tour, India, who recently won the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, will play four matches against South Africa, and three matches against the Netherlands between January 16 to 28.

Goalkeeper Savita has been named the captain for the tournament with experienced campaigner Navneet Kaur as the vice-captain of the team. While veteran forward Rani will be making a return to the squad since FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 match against Belgium.

Also Read
Dutch team’s inexperience biggest challenge ahead of World Cup: Coach Delmee

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who led the Indian Women’s Junior Team at the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022 in May, has received her maiden call for the senior team.

Speaking on the tour, Indian women’s team chief coach, Janneke Schopman said, “The South Africa tour is a brilliant opportunity for us to build on our performance of the Nations Cup. Playing both South Africa as well as The Netherlands on this tour provides us with everything we need to learn about ourselves come the Asian Games.”

“Playing the world number 1 Netherlands will most likely expose our vulnerabilities and will also show where we are with our performance and growth. Playing South Africa, where we most likely will have more of the ball, will give us the opportunity to improve in ball possession areas,” she added.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team squad: 
Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Gurjit Kaur
Midfielders:Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, P. Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Salima Tete, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur
Forward: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Rani Rampal, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi

Schedule of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team on Tour of South Africa (All matches will begin at 6:30 pm IST):

16th January 2023: South Africa vs India

17th January 2023: South Africa vs India

19th January 2023: South Africa vs India

21st January 2023: South Africa vs India

22nd January 2023: Netherlands vs India

27th January 2023: Netherlands vs India

28th January 2023: Netherlands vs India

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us