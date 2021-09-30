Rupinder Pal Singh retires from Indian hockey team

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has announced his retirement from the Indian hockey team.

In a statement posted on social media, he said, "I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India."

He added: "I am leaving the team feeling happy and content as we have conquered the greatest dream which was to win an Olympic medal for India."

The 30-year-old Rupinder first played for India in 2008, and went to play 223 matches in total for the national team over 13 years.

— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

Most recently, he was part of the Indian men's team which clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

More to follow....