Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Jharkhand secures quaterfinal spot with2-0 win over Chandigarh on Day 6

Bengal thumped Jammu & Kashmir 10-0, while Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu also emerge victorious.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 19:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
Hockey Jharkhand players celebrates after scoring against Hockey Chandigarh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai.
Hockey Jharkhand players celebrates after scoring against Hockey Chandigarh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / M. Vedhan
infoIcon

Hockey Jharkhand players celebrates after scoring against Hockey Chandigarh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / M. Vedhan

  

The encounter between Jharkhand and Chandigarh was billed as the match to watch in the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s championship here on Wednesday, with a knockout spot (quarterfinals) on the line.  

Despite the hype, the match failed to live up to expectations in the first half by remaining goalless. However, in the next two quarters, the tie came to life resulting in Jharkhand scripting a fantastic 2-0 win and topping Pool F.

Earlier, Bengal won its second successive match in a Pool E tie, with a majestic 10-0 triumph over Jammu & Kashmir. Bengal will clash with Manipur on Thursday and the winner will top the group and enter the quarterfinals.

READ MORE: Indian Oil Corporation stuns Railways in a thriller, wins Inter-Department National Championship

From the third quarter, Jharkhand upped the ante with quick moves that took the Chandigarh defence by surprise. In one such move, Prem Kerketta converted from a melee in the box.

Chandigarh had a really good chance to equalise after it earned a penalty stroke soon after. However, in the subsequent video referral, the stroke was taken back. 

Jharkhand scored its second of the match after Joseph Kongari’s fierce cross from the right was deftly deflected by Anurad Bhengra.

The results
Pool A: Chhattisgarh 11 (Sukhdev Nirmalkar 4, 49, Junaid Ahmed 8, 34, 39, Khogeshwar Bag 9, 36, Arbaj Ali 20, Ajay Tandi 25, Taufiq Ahmad 38, Rohit Rajak 60) bt Gujarat 3 (Shubham Yadav 1, Ahir Jenishkumar 11, Ajaykumar Thakor 41).  
Pool C: Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 7 (Anup Tirkey 25, Dharmendra Pal 27, 42, Prajapati Dhananjay 34, Abhinav Singh 40, Komal Singh 41, Arvind Yadav 53) bt Bihar 1 (Jony Kumar 57).
Pool E: Bengal 10 (Rajendra Oram 4, 8, 27, 37, Alsem Lakra 30, 59, Kunjam Topno 38, Milan Saha 47, 49, Kishor Lakra 59) bt J&K 0.  
Pool F: Jharkhand 2 (Prem Kerketta 43, Anurad Bhengra 7) bt Chandigarh 0.  
Pool H: Telangana 15 (Mahesh Reddy Rela 4, 30, Aditya Sagar Gobboori 5, Ranjit Chand Bhavani 9, 59, Sandeep Subedar 15, 54, Arvind Lavudya 19, Abdul Moiz Shaik 20, 58, Raju Talla 21, 59, Akshay Thimmapuram 28, Sandeep Erapaga 39, Akshay Thimmapuram 48) bt Arunachal 0.

Hockey India

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

