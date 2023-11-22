The encounter between Jharkhand and Chandigarh was billed as the match to watch in the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s championship here on Wednesday, with a knockout spot (quarterfinals) on the line.

Despite the hype, the match failed to live up to expectations in the first half by remaining goalless. However, in the next two quarters, the tie came to life resulting in Jharkhand scripting a fantastic 2-0 win and topping Pool F.

Earlier, Bengal won its second successive match in a Pool E tie, with a majestic 10-0 triumph over Jammu & Kashmir. Bengal will clash with Manipur on Thursday and the winner will top the group and enter the quarterfinals.

From the third quarter, Jharkhand upped the ante with quick moves that took the Chandigarh defence by surprise. In one such move, Prem Kerketta converted from a melee in the box.

Chandigarh had a really good chance to equalise after it earned a penalty stroke soon after. However, in the subsequent video referral, the stroke was taken back.

Jharkhand scored its second of the match after Joseph Kongari’s fierce cross from the right was deftly deflected by Anurad Bhengra.

The results Pool A: Chhattisgarh 11 (Sukhdev Nirmalkar 4, 49, Junaid Ahmed 8, 34, 39, Khogeshwar Bag 9, 36, Arbaj Ali 20, Ajay Tandi 25, Taufiq Ahmad 38, Rohit Rajak 60) bt Gujarat 3 (Shubham Yadav 1, Ahir Jenishkumar 11, Ajaykumar Thakor 41). Pool C: Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 7 (Anup Tirkey 25, Dharmendra Pal 27, 42, Prajapati Dhananjay 34, Abhinav Singh 40, Komal Singh 41, Arvind Yadav 53) bt Bihar 1 (Jony Kumar 57). Pool E: Bengal 10 (Rajendra Oram 4, 8, 27, 37, Alsem Lakra 30, 59, Kunjam Topno 38, Milan Saha 47, 49, Kishor Lakra 59) bt J&K 0. Pool F: Jharkhand 2 (Prem Kerketta 43, Anurad Bhengra 7) bt Chandigarh 0. Pool H: Telangana 15 (Mahesh Reddy Rela 4, 30, Aditya Sagar Gobboori 5, Ranjit Chand Bhavani 9, 59, Sandeep Subedar 15, 54, Arvind Lavudya 19, Abdul Moiz Shaik 20, 58, Raju Talla 21, 59, Akshay Thimmapuram 28, Sandeep Erapaga 39, Akshay Thimmapuram 48) bt Arunachal 0.