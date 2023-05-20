Hockey

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Aikman, who had joined the national team last year, took to social media to announce he had officially resigned as head coach.

PTI
Lahore 20 May, 2023 11:27 IST
Lahore 20 May, 2023 11:27 IST
FILE PHOTO: Japan hockey team coach Siegfried Aikman addresses the media before the semifinal match against India in the Hockey World Series Finals 2019 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 13, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Japan hockey team coach Siegfried Aikman addresses the media before the semifinal match against India in the Hockey World Series Finals 2019 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 13, 2019. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Aikman, who had joined the national team last year, took to social media to announce he had officially resigned as head coach.

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach, Siegfried Aikman has resigned from his post after not getting paid for the last 12 months.

Aikman, who had joined the national team last year, took to social media to announce he had officially resigned as head coach.

Though Aikman had returned home from Pakistan late last year over a salary dispute, he didn’t relinquish the post waiting for his arrears to be cleared. But with no resolution in sight, he has decided to resign.

Also Read
IND vs AUS: Indian women eyes series-levelling win against Australia in second Test

Around the time Aikman sent in his resignation to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), another Dutch coach, Roelant Oltmans, arrived in Pakistan and will fly out with the national junior squad to Muscat for the Asia Junior Cup on Sunday night.

PHF confirmed that Oltmans had arrived in Lahore and taken charge of the junior team for the continental event.

PHF has not indicated who will pay Oltman’s salary or whether Aikman’s dues will be cleared.

Aikman had been hired by PHF after the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said it would pay the Dutch coach’s salary. A standoff between the PHF and PSB over elections and constitutional issues led to a situation where the state-controlled body has stopped funding to the PHF.

“Even the (funding of the) team we have sent to Oman has been done by raising money through private donors and sponsors,” said a PHF official.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach resigns after not getting paid for 12 months

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us