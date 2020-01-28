More Sports Hockey Hockey Former women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passes away Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passed away on Monday at the age of 76. PTI Bhopal 28 January, 2020 00:38 IST Sunita Chandra had played for the Indian women’s hockey team between 1956 to 1966 and served as skipper from 1963 to 1966. (Representational Image) - Getty Images PTI Bhopal 28 January, 2020 00:38 IST Former Indian women’s hockey team captain Sunita Chandra passed away on Monday. Chandra, an Arjuna awardee, was 76 and is survived by her husband Yatish Chandra and two sons.She had played for the Indian women’s hockey team between 1956 to 1966 and served as skipper from 1963 to 1966. Her son Gaurav Chandra told PTI that Sunita died in her sleep at their residence on Monday morning.Expressing his grief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath described Chandra as an “excellent player” and called her the “pride of the country”. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.