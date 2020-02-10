Hockey: India's Vivek Prasad wins FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year award

Indian men's hockey team's teenager Vivek Sagar Prasad on Monday was announced the winner of 2019 FIH Men's Rising Star of the Year by the International Hockey Federation.

The 19-year old beat Argentina’s Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Australia to the award after receiving 34.5 per cent of the combined votes which included National Assocations, Media and Fans votes.

Vivek, who made his international debut in January 2018 in the Four-Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand, was the second youngest player to represent India at the age of 17. So far, he has won 58 international caps for the national team and captained the Indian Hockey5s team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where it won the silver medal.

READ | Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet error hands Belgium 3-2 win over India

In 2019, Vivek appeared in all India's 24 matches and scored six goals across all tournaments. He was the awarded the Best Young Player of the tournament at the FIH Men's Series Finals in June as India stood one step away from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In November, Vivek got on the scoresheet in India's 7-1 second-leg victory over Russia in the Olympic Qualifiers as the Men in Blue qualified for the Olympics with an aggregate of 11-3.

Vivek also scored India's opening goal in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against world champion Belgium in the FIH Pro League second leg at Bhubaneswar.

Indian men's team captain Manpreet Singh is contention for the Men's Best Player of the Year award alongside five other international stars which will be revealed on Thursday. Women's team striker Lalremsiami in contention for the Women's Rising Star of the Year Award.