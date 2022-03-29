Women's FIH Pro League matches between India and England postponed

The FIH Pro League double-header between the India and England (women) was postponed on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the British camp. The matches were scheduled to be played on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

FIH said the matches have been postponed “due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.”

“FIH, @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey are monitoring the situation. Further information will be given as soon as available,” the FIH tweeted.

ALSO READ - Vandana eyes gold in Asian Games

“The England women's team have had to cancel their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on 2nd and 3rd April due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad,” Hockey India stated in a communique. The men's fixtures between India and England will be held as planned this weekend.

Commenting on the rescheduling, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, “It is unfortunate that the England women's hockey team had to cancel their India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar. We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic,” he added.

The Indian women's team is currently third in the league standings, having won three games, drawn two and lost one.

This is not the first time one of India's Pro League fixtures has been postponed. Earlier this month, the Indian men's team's matches against Germany were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the German camp.