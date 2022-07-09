Savita Punia-led Indian team, currently ranked third in Pool B will play Spain, the second-placed team in Pool C in the Women’s Hockey World Cup third crossover match held at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa stadium on Sunday.

FOLLOW: INDIA VS SPAIN CROSSOVER MATCH LIVE

What is a crossover match?

According to the tournament format, the second and third teams in the pool stage will have a chance to play against each other to qualify for the quarterfinals. The teams ranked first in each pool will directly feature in the knockouts.

How can India qualify for the QFs?

If India defeats Spain in the crossover match, it will play Australia in the quarters. India has a favourable head-to-head advantage over Spain, having won seven out of their 17 encounters, while Spain won five and the others ended in a draw. The last time the two teams played, Spain edged India 4-3. However, Spain’s home advantage can be a hurdle for India’s progress.