Women's Hockey WC points table: India sits third in pool B after New Zealand win

The Indian team, captained by Savita Punia has had identical results in the two games it played so far in Pool B. India's opening game against England ended in a grueling 1-1 draw.

In the following game, the women in blue played out a 1-1 draw yet again, this time against China.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, schedule, timings

Despite having two points each, China sits second and India occupies the third spot in pool B due to goal difference. New Zealand climbed to the top spot after a 3-1 win against England.

The next fixture for India, on Thursday, is against Pool B topper New Zealand.

Here's the points table of Women's Hockey World Cup:

POOL A:

Country P W D L Pts. Netherlands 2 2 0 0 6 Germany 2 1 0 1 3 Chile 2 1 0 1 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 0

POOL B:

Country P W D L Pts. New Zealand 2 1 1 0 4 China 2 0 2 0 2 India 2 0 2 0 2 England 2 0 0 2 1

POOL C:

Country P W D L Pts. Argentina 2 2 0 0 6 Spain 2 1 0 1 3 Korea 2 1 0 1 3 Canada 2 0 0 2 0

POOL D: