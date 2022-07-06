Hockey

Women's Hockey WC points table: India sits third in pool B after New Zealand win

Here's the points table of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, happening in Spain and Netherlands.

06 July, 2022 12:29 IST

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India started off its campaign with a hard fought 1-1 draw against England.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The Indian team, captained by Savita Punia has had identical results in the two games it played so far in Pool B. India's opening game against England ended in a grueling 1-1 draw.

In the following game, the women in blue played out a 1-1 draw yet again, this time against China.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, schedule, timings  

Despite having two points each, China sits second and India occupies the third spot in pool B due to goal difference. New Zealand climbed to the top spot after a 3-1 win against England.

The next fixture for India, on Thursday, is against Pool B topper New Zealand.

Here's the points table of Women's Hockey World Cup:

POOL A:

CountryPWDLPts.
Netherlands 22006
Germany21013
Chile21013
Ireland20020

 

POOL B:

CountryPWDLPts.
New Zealand21104
China20202
India20202
England20021

 

POOL C:

CountryPWDLPts.
Argentina     22006
Spain21013
Korea21013
Canada20020

 

POOL D:

CountryPWDLPts.
Australia22006
Belgium21013
Japan20111
South Africa20111

