Hockey Hockey Women's Hockey WC points table: India sits third in pool B after New Zealand win Here's the points table of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, happening in Spain and Netherlands. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 12:29 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India started off its campaign with a hard fought 1-1 draw against England. - GETTY IMAGES The Indian team, captained by Savita Punia has had identical results in the two games it played so far in Pool B. India's opening game against England ended in a grueling 1-1 draw.In the following game, the women in blue played out a 1-1 draw yet again, this time against China. Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, schedule, timings Despite having two points each, China sits second and India occupies the third spot in pool B due to goal difference. New Zealand climbed to the top spot after a 3-1 win against England. The next fixture for India, on Thursday, is against Pool B topper New Zealand.Here's the points table of Women's Hockey World Cup:POOL A:CountryPWDLPts.Netherlands 22006Germany21013Chile21013Ireland20020 POOL B:CountryPWDLPts.New Zealand21104China20202India20202England20021 POOL C:CountryPWDLPts.Argentina 22006Spain21013Korea21013Canada20020 POOL D:CountryPWDLPts.Australia22006Belgium21013Japan20111South Africa20111