The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is set to be held in India from January 13 to 29.

Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be the two cities where the showpiece event will be played with 16 teams divided into four groups of four each. Host nation India has been grouped along with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D and begins its campaign against the Spanish side in Rourkela.

While all teams will have their eyes on the big prize, the World Cup trophy, there are some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.

In addition to the ‘Player of the Match’ award which will be given at the end of each game, there are eleven more awards which will be given after the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

Here’s a list of the post-competition awards for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup:

⦿ Best Goalkeeper (Previous winner - Pirmin Blaak of the Netherlands)

⦿ Best Junior Player (Previous winner - Thijs van Dam of the Netherlands)

⦿ Fan's Choice Award

⦿ Fair Play Award (Previous winner - Spain)

Best Forward of the Tournament Award ⦿ Best Midfielder of the Tournament Award

According to official rulebook, “The Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Junior Player awards will be voted for by the team coaches, TV commentators and media attending the event. “