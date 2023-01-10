Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: What is the full list of awards to be given at FIH men’s WC in Odisha

While all teams will have their eyes on the big prize, the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy, there are some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2023 21:03 IST
10 January, 2023 21:03 IST
Sachin Tendulkar (left) presents Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren with the Player of the Tournament award for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Bhubaneswar, India.

Sachin Tendulkar (left) presents Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren with the Player of the Tournament award for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Bhubaneswar, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While all teams will have their eyes on the big prize, the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy, there are some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.

The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is set to be held in India from January 13 to 29.

Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be the two cities where the showpiece event will be played with 16 teams divided into four groups of four each. Host nation India has been grouped along with England, Spain and Wales in Pool D and begins its campaign against the Spanish side in Rourkela.

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE

While all teams will have their eyes on the big prize, the World Cup trophy, there are some individual awards up for grabs at the end of the competition.

In addition to the ‘Player of the Match’ award which will be given at the end of each game, there are eleven more awards which will be given after the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 29.

Here’s a list of the post-competition awards for the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup:

  • ⦿ Best Player (Previous winner - Belgium’s Arthur Van Doren)
  • ⦿ Best Goalkeeper (Previous winner - Pirmin Blaak of the Netherlands)
  • ⦿ Best Junior Player (Previous winner - Thijs van Dam of the Netherlands)
  • ⦿ Hero Top Scorer (Previous winners - Australia’s Blake Govers and Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx)
  • ⦿ Best Team Goal Celebration Award
  • ⦿ Fan’s Choice Award
  • ⦿ Fair Play Award (Previous winner - Spain)
  • ⦿ Maximum Team Goals Award (Previous winner - Australia with 29 goals)
  • ⦿ Best Forward of the Tournament Award
  • ⦿ Best Midfielder of the Tournament Award
  • ⦿ Best Defender of the Tournament Award

According to official rulebook, “The Best Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Junior Player awards will be voted for by the team coaches, TV commentators and media attending the event. “

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us