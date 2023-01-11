Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Pritam to perform; When and where to watch?

With the Hockey World Cup 2023 beginning on January 13, Odisha is geared up for welcoming the fans and teams participating with an opening ceremony of sorts titled ’Celebrations’.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 11:07 IST
Ranveer Singh will be performing at the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations. (File Photo)

Ranveer Singh will be performing at the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

When and where will the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations be held?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations will be held on January 11 from 3PM (IST) onwards at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will perform at the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations event?

Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, along with K-Pop girl group BLACKSWAN, featuring the State’s very own Shreya Lenka are among the top stars to perform in front of a packed stadium of 40,000.

Music composer Pritam, who composed this World Cup’s song, Hockey Hai Dil Mera will also perform live along with other singers who sang the song. Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan are among the other performers who will be a part of the Celebrations.

Where to watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations live in India?

Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations can be watched live telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming of the same will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.

