Hockey World Cup 2023: India finishes ninth, tied with Argentina

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Saturday that India will tie for ninth place with Argentina after its win against South Africa.

According to the FIH, there will not be 10th, 12th, 14th or 16th places but two teams will tie for the 9th, 11th, 13th and 15th positions.

The Men in Blue defeated the African team 5-2 in the 9-11 position match after defeating Japan 8-0 in the 9- 16 classification round.

Earlier, Argentina thrashed Wales 6-0 in the other 9-11 classification match.