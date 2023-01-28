Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: India finishes ninth, tied with Argentina

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Saturday that India will tie for ninth place with Argentina after its win against South Africa.

Team Sportstar
28 January, 2023 20:48 IST
28 January, 2023 20:48 IST
Indian players in action against South Africa.

Indian players in action against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Saturday that India will tie for ninth place with Argentina after its win against South Africa.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Saturday that India will tie for ninth place with Argentina after its win against South Africa.

According to the FIH, there will not be 10th, 12th, 14th or 16th places but two teams will tie for the 9th, 11th, 13th and 15th positions.

The Men in Blue defeated the African team 5-2 in the 9-11 position match after defeating Japan 8-0 in the 9- 16 classification round.

Earlier, Argentina thrashed Wales 6-0 in the other 9-11 classification match.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us