Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score Quarterfinals: England 1-0 Germany; Netherlands takes on South Korea at 7 PM

Catch all the updates, results, and highlights from the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Odisha

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 25 January, 2023 17:05 IST
England players celebrating after scoring goal during a FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match against Spain.

England players celebrating after scoring goal during a FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match against Spain. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

ENGLAND VS GERMANY (Match 32)

SECOND QUARTER

  • ⦿ The man-to-man marking by the England team makes it hard for Germany to adapt. Will there be a German goal this time or will England maintain its record.
  • ⦿ Wellen and Trompertz fail to connect pass and England gets its ball.
  • ⦿ Hinrichs and Grambusch lead the German attack in the second quarter.

FIRST QUARTER

  • ⦿England tackles and manages to go past two German defenders by dribbling the ball past them inside the D and Wallace taps the ball into the goal with three minutes left for the end of first quarter. ENG LEADS 1-0
  • ⦿DID YOU KNOW? ENGLAND IS YET TO CONCEDE A GOAL IN THE TOURNAMENT
  • ⦿ Moritz Trompertz makes use of the England defender’s mistake and attempts a shot at the goal with a reverse stick swing. The ball misses the goal a large margin.
  • ⦿ Goodfield defends and takes back the ball as the Germans charge on the right flank.
  • ⦿ Germany snatches ball possession from England in the first few minutes.
  • ⦿ The national anthems of the two teams are played!
  • ⦿ The teams enter the field.

STARTING XI

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER?

Germany defeated England 3-2 in the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE QUARTERFINALS YESTERDAY?

Dominant Belgium ends New Zealand hopes, advances to semifinals (READ MORE)

Australia pulls of a stunning comeback to beat Spain 4-3 in quarterfinals (READ MORE)

HERE ARE THE MATCHES SCHEDULED FOR TODAY

Where to watch the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches live?
The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

