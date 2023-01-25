Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score Quarterfinals: England 1-0 Germany; Netherlands takes on South Korea at 7 PM

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023 - Day 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.
ENGLAND VS GERMANY (Match 32)
SECOND QUARTER
- ⦿ The man-to-man marking by the England team makes it hard for Germany to adapt. Will there be a German goal this time or will England maintain its record.
- ⦿ Wellen and Trompertz fail to connect pass and England gets its ball.
- ⦿ Hinrichs and Grambusch lead the German attack in the second quarter.
FIRST QUARTER
- ⦿England tackles and manages to go past two German defenders by dribbling the ball past them inside the D and Wallace taps the ball into the goal with three minutes left for the end of first quarter. ENG LEADS 1-0
- ⦿DID YOU KNOW? ENGLAND IS YET TO CONCEDE A GOAL IN THE TOURNAMENT
- ⦿ Moritz Trompertz makes use of the England defender’s mistake and attempts a shot at the goal with a reverse stick swing. The ball misses the goal a large margin.
- ⦿ Goodfield defends and takes back the ball as the Germans charge on the right flank.
- ⦿ Germany snatches ball possession from England in the first few minutes.
- ⦿ The national anthems of the two teams are played!
- ⦿ The teams enter the field.
STARTING XI
WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME THE TWO TEAMS FACED EACH OTHER?
Germany defeated England 3-2 in the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League.
