Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty-corner defence has improved, not easy for drag-flickers now- Rupinder

Rupinder Pal Singh feels that international teams will find it increasingly difficult to score from penalty corners as the use of technology in the game has made the exponents of the craft difficult to beat the defenders.

PTI
22 January, 2023 15:38 IST
22 January, 2023 15:38 IST
Former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh.

Former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rupinder Pal Singh feels that international teams will find it increasingly difficult to score from penalty corners as the use of technology in the game has made the exponents of the craft difficult to beat the defenders.

Former India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels that international teams will find it increasingly difficult to score from penalty corners as the use of technology in the game -- such as video analysis by opponents -- has made the exponents of the craft difficult to beat the defenders.

Rupinder, who was a part of the Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning team but retired soon after, said penalty-corner defence has improved manifold in recent years and that was why drag-flickers all over the world have been finding it difficult to score.

“Defending penalty corners has become an art in recent years. Every team now has video analysis to study how the opponents take their PCs. They will analyse how the drag flickers of the opposition team flick and how they use variations, and accordingly train to prevent goals,” Rupinder told PTI on phone from his home in Punjab.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score, crossover: India takes on New Zealand at 7 PM; Malaysia goes up against Spain

“It is the same in the case of India. We are also very good at defending penalty corners as we saw against England (in this World Cup). Our first rushers, Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh, are very quick to rush out and close the angle,” said Rupinder who formed a potent pair of drag flickers in the Tokyo Olympics, along with current India captain Harmanpreet Singh.

India have scored three goals from penalty corners out of the 16 they earned in the ongoing World Cup, which is less than one-fifth of the total goals. Overall, 43 goals have been scored from PCs in this World Cup out of a total of 130 goals scored from 24 matches at the end of the pool stages.

“It’s a World Cup, not any international tournament or bilateral Test. Every team will try to score the most from PCs and, at the same time, they will try to defend the PCs the best they can,” the 32-year-old said.

Rupinder said that apart from the video analysis of opposition teams, better quality equipment, such as knee and mouth guard, gloves and head guard have made rushers fear the drag flick less than in the past, and so they can defend better now.

“So, we cannot say the effectiveness of drag flickers has gone down in hockey because the decrease in conversion rate is due to better defending of PCs than before. You can’t help it and it is the way it is.

Also Read
India vs New Zealand Crossover, Hockey World Cup 2023: Preview, squads, head-to-head record, streaming info

“But it is not that drag-flickers are not going to score goals. They will score. It is about timing, if there is coordination between the injector, stopper (of the ball) and drag flicker, then goals will be scored.” Harmanpreet, one the most dreaded drag-flickers in the world, has had a quiet tournament so far, having scored just one goal from PCs -- against Wales in India’s final pool match on Thursday.

But Rupinder advised the Indian drag-flickers to just stay calm and positive, saying that goals should come from their sticks.

“It happens in high-pressure situations, they should remain calm and positive. I think they have not done anything wrong and they should not have negative thoughts.” Harmanpreet was in great form during the Tokyo Olympics, scoring six goals, including one during the bronze-medal match against Germany. Rupinder had also scored one from his drag flick in that match.

“In the Tokyo Olympics, we had done well in converting and defending PCs. So, I hope this team will also do well in the coming matches of this World Cup.” According to FIH records, India converted 10 PCs out of a total of 31 they earned in the Tokyo Olympics while they also conceded 10 goals from the 47 PCs they defended.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us