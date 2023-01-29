Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Australia’s Hayward awarded top goal scorer

Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 21:42 IST
29 January, 2023 21:42 IST
Australia’s Jeremy Hayward (center) celebrates after scoring his side’s goal.

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward (center) celebrates after scoring his side’s goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

Jeremy Hayward was awarded the top scorer of the tournament with nine goals at the end of the tournament on January 29.

Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

PlayerTeamGames PlayedTotal GoalsField GoalPenalty CornersPenalty Stroke
Jeremy HaywardAustralia 69090
Tom BoonBelgium68431
Victor CharletFrance68062
Jip JanssenNetherlands68071
Thierry BrinkmanNetherlands67610
Niklas WellenGermany77610
Maico CasellaArgentina66510
Blake GoversAustralia56321
Gonzalo PeillatGermany76060
Nicolas Della TorreArgentina66060

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us