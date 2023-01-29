Germany won its third Hockey World Cup title after defeating Belgium in penalty shootouts 5-4 on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.
Jeremy Hayward was awarded the top scorer of the tournament with nine goals at the end of the tournament on January 29.
Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:
|Player
|Team
|Games Played
|Total Goals
|Field Goal
|Penalty Corners
|Penalty Stroke
|Jeremy Hayward
|Australia
|6
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Tom Boon
|Belgium
|6
|8
|4
|3
|1
|Victor Charlet
|France
|6
|8
|0
|6
|2
|Jip Janssen
|Netherlands
|6
|8
|0
|7
|1
|Thierry Brinkman
|Netherlands
|6
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Niklas Wellen
|Germany
|7
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Maico Casella
|Argentina
|6
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Blake Govers
|Australia
|5
|6
|3
|2
|1
|Gonzalo Peillat
|Germany
|7
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Nicolas Della Torre
|Argentina
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
