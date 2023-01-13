India’s success at the Olympics is unmatched where the side has won eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The team’s performance in the World Cup, however, has failed to match the lofty standards of the Summer Games. India is one of the few sides to have participated in every edition of the quadrennial event. Out of the 14 editions where India has featured, it has won just once.

India’s best finish came in 1975 when it beat Pakistan in the final to lift the title. In 1973, the edition prior to its World Cup win, India lost the final to the same opponent to settle for a second place.

In the inaugural World Cup in 1971, India finished third after defeating Kenya in the bronze medal match.

Following these three editions, the best finish India has managed was fifth at the 1982 and 1994 World Cups. Here is the full list of results India has managed at the Hockey World Cup:

Edition India's Position 1971 3rd 1973 2nd 1975 1st 1978 6th 1982 5th 1986 12th 1990 10th 1994 5th 1998 9th 2002 10th 2006 11th 2010 8th 2014 9th 2018 6th

In 2023, coming on the back of an Olympic bronze medal, and enjoying the support of a home crowd, India will be expected to finish on the podium.

India has been slated in Pool D along with Spain, England and Wales. It will start its campaign against Spain in Rourkela against January 13.

RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE