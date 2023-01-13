Hockey

Hockey World Cup: India’s record in past editions, best finish, title wins

India’s best finish at the Hockey World Cup came in 1975 when it beat Pakistan in the final to win the title.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 17:47 IST
India has finished in the top eight of the FIH Hockey World Cup in seven editions.

India has finished in the top eight of the FIH Hockey World Cup in seven editions.

India’s success at the Olympics is unmatched where the side has won eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

The team’s performance in the World Cup, however, has failed to match the lofty standards of the Summer Games. India is one of the few sides to have participated in every edition of the quadrennial event. Out of the 14 editions where India has featured, it has won just once.

India’s best finish came in 1975 when it beat Pakistan in the final to lift the title. In 1973, the edition prior to its World Cup win, India lost the final to the same opponent to settle for a second place.

In the inaugural World Cup in 1971, India finished third after defeating Kenya in the bronze medal match.

Following these three editions, the best finish India has managed was fifth at the 1982 and 1994 World Cups. Here is the full list of results India has managed at the Hockey World Cup:

EditionIndia's Position
19713rd
19732nd
19751st
19786th
19825th
198612th
199010th
19945th
19989th
200210th
200611th
20108th
20149th
20186th

In 2023, coming on the back of an Olympic bronze medal, and enjoying the support of a home crowd, India will be expected to finish on the podium.

India has been slated in Pool D along with Spain, England and Wales. It will start its campaign against Spain in Rourkela against January 13.

