India’s success at the Olympics is unmatched where the side has won eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
The team’s performance in the World Cup, however, has failed to match the lofty standards of the Summer Games. India is one of the few sides to have participated in every edition of the quadrennial event. Out of the 14 editions where India has featured, it has won just once.
India’s best finish came in 1975 when it beat Pakistan in the final to lift the title. In 1973, the edition prior to its World Cup win, India lost the final to the same opponent to settle for a second place.
In the inaugural World Cup in 1971, India finished third after defeating Kenya in the bronze medal match.
Following these three editions, the best finish India has managed was fifth at the 1982 and 1994 World Cups. Here is the full list of results India has managed at the Hockey World Cup:
|Edition
|India's Position
|1971
|3rd
|1973
|2nd
|1975
|1st
|1978
|6th
|1982
|5th
|1986
|12th
|1990
|10th
|1994
|5th
|1998
|9th
|2002
|10th
|2006
|11th
|2010
|8th
|2014
|9th
|2018
|6th
In 2023, coming on the back of an Olympic bronze medal, and enjoying the support of a home crowd, India will be expected to finish on the podium.
India has been slated in Pool D along with Spain, England and Wales. It will start its campaign against Spain in Rourkela against January 13.
RELATED HOCKEY WORLD CUP COVERAGE
- ⦿Who are the five international stars to look out for in FIH WC in Odisha?
- ⦿What are the FIH rankings of teams ahead of men’s WC?
- ⦿Complete squad list of all 16 teams
- ⦿Which team has won the most Hockey World Cup titles?
- ⦿Hockey World Cup: All you need to know about the WC trophy
- ⦿Who are the top goal scorers at every men’s WC since 1971
- ⦿Complete list of men’s WC winners from 1971 to 2018
- ⦿Full fixtures list, knockouts, dates, time and venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela