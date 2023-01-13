The Hockey World Cup was first held in 1971 and 27 nations have taken part in the 14 editions before the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

A total of 2,433 goals have been scored in these editions and Australia leads the charts with 305 goals. Netherlands follows up in second place with 267 goals.

Australia and Netherlands are two of the three teams which have won World Cups in consecutive editions. India is the third highest scorer among the teams participating in the 2023 World Cup - 199.

France is the team with the least number of goals - 21 - having played in just three World Cup editions.

Chile and Wales are two teams which will be make their debuts at the quadrennial event in Odisha and have the chance of registering their maiden World Cup goals.

Here is the World Cup goals tally of all the teams between the 1971 and 2018 editions:

Most goals in Hockey World Cup Australia: 305 Netherlands: 267 India: 199 Spain: 176 England: 175 Argentina: 154 Germany: 126 New Zealand: 117 Belgium: 86 South Korea: 82 Malaysia: 74 South Africa: 58 Japan: 37 France: 21

