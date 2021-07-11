Copa America Final: Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 win Copa America 2021

Argentina clinched the 2021 Copa America title after beating Brazil in a tight final at the Maracana stadium in Brazil.

The match began as a tight contest between the two South American giants. Argentina began the match with an aeroplane-shaped counterattack with Messi, Di Maria and Martinez. Brazil on the other hand followed the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Neymar leading the attack.

HIGHLIGHTS| Copa America Final - Argentina vs Brazil

Angel Di Maria's goal in the 22nd minute goal proved to be the winner. Di Maria found himself at the end of a delightful ball from Rodrigo De Paul and ran clear before chipping it over Ederson. Richarlison came close to making it all square for Brazil at the start of the second half, but was ruled off-side.

Lionel Scaloni's side looked content to defend its slender lead in the second-half, while Brazil continued to pile the pressure on the Albiceleste defence. The Brazilians came close on a couple of occasions, but found no way past a determined Emiliano Martinez. Tite's side just could not convert their chances and lost the Copa America for the first time as hosts.

With this win, Argentina has equalled Uruguay as the joint-most title holder at 15 titles each. This is Lionel Messi’s first win with his national side. Argentina had remained undefeated throughout the tournament and this win puts a seal on its relentless run in this year’s Copa America.