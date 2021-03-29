Suryakumar Yadav managed himself well when India call-up wasn't coming, says Zaheer Khan

The key to Suryakumar Yadav's instant success in international cricket is his great attitude and being surrounded by right kind of people till the time India call-up eluded him, felt Mumbai Indians mentor Zaheer Khan.

"With Surya, what stands out is his consistency in last three IPLs, and domestic circuit as well. He is someone who thoroughly deserved this chance and he has worked very hard, and at times you have to be patient, at times opportunity doesn't come even when you are performing," Zaheer said during an interaction "Twitter Space With Zak" organised by the Mumbai Indians.

"That's something that was happening with Surya and he managed himself very well. ...And people around him also have been telling him that you have to be patient and just keep doing what you have been doing and it showed in his approach when he started.

"It was like a dream coming true and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and showed how determined he was to make it to that level, and win matches for India," he added.

Mumbai Indians, during these years, has provided a large number of top white ball players which included national team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers- Hardik and Krunal-, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Surya, Ishan Kishan to name a few.

Zaheer expressed pride in so many Mumbai Indians players making the India cut and felt that the players had used the IPL platform to their benefit.

"It's a proud feeling that your players are representing India at the highest level, doing so well. All the players that we (MI) have, all of them have contributed and Surya has been waiting for his opportunity for the longest time. Ishan and Krunal who made his ODI debut having played a great Vijay Hazare tournament," the former left arm speedster said.

"...he (Surya) got his reward for all the hard work and all these players exciting talents. as cricketers, you always want to play at the highest level, in some way or the other, IPL has been that platform. Our team has been happy to provide that platform for players to take advantage," he added.

Among the new players coming, Zaheer was excited to talk abut tall South African pacer Marco Jansen, who was brought by the franchise during the 2021 auction.

"Marco is someone who we are really looking forward towards having in the team. Exciting talent. He is very tall and can contribute with the bat as well, so he will add that dimension to us. When you see someone so tall, able to extract extra bounce and that's the exciting part," he said.