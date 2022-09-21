New Articles

James Pattinson mutually parts ways with Cricket Victoria

The 32-year old has decided take an extended break from cricket to spend more time with his family.

21 September, 2022 12:08 IST
Last month, the fast bowler was released by Nottinghamshire at his own request for fitness and family reasons.

Last month, the fast bowler was released by Nottinghamshire at his own request for fitness and family reasons.

Cricket Victoria on Wednesday announced that it has mutually agreed to terminate Australian pacer James Pattinson’s contract.

The 32-year old has decided take an extended break from cricket to spend more time with his family and is speculated to announce retirement from all forms of cricket in the coming days.

“This decision has been a really difficult one for me given my how much I love playing for Victoria and have given it my all for the last 14 years,” Pattinson said in a statement released by the club.

Pattinson made his Victorian debut in the 2008/09 season and was part of Victoria’s Sheffield Shield wins in 2014/15, 2016/17 and 2018/19. He has 350 first-class wickets towards his name.

