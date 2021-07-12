Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021: How Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and others reacted

Novak Djokovic, after winning Wimbledon 2021 men's singles, was showered him with congratulatory messages from his competitors as well as legends of the game.

The Serbian beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in Sunday's final. With the win , Djokovic matched Rafael Nadal'srecord of 20 Grand Sam titles.

Berrettini, after the game, was also full of praises for the Serb.

"For sure, he (Djokovic) was better than me. Well done to him, he is writing the history of the sport and he deserves all the credit," he said after the match.

"Congratulations to Novak's team, they are doing something unbelievably every slam, every tournament."

WHO SAID WHAT ?

ROGER FEDERER, EIGHT-TIMES WIMBLEDON WINNER

"Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!" .

RAFAEL NADAL, 13-TIMES FRENCH OPEN WINNER

"20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are three players tied on this. Well done and congrats to you and your team!"

GORAN IVANISEVIC, DJOKOVIC'S COACH AND FORMER WIMBLEDON CHAMPION

"Feels great. What can I say? Unbelievable. I won this tournament as a player, now I won as a coach. I don't have to come anymore," he said after the match.

"With Novak, it's like in the movies, you have to kill him 27 times to win. He keeps getting up."

ROD LAVER, 11-TIMES GRAND SLAM WINNER

"Congratulations Novak. Amazing achievement, you are on your way to a (calendar) Grand Slam."

BILLIE JEAN KING, AMERICAN TENNIS GREAT

"Congratulations to @DjokerNole, 6x Wimbledon champion! He's simply the best, and thrives on pressure. The Golden Slam is still in his sights. Next up: the Olympics."

BORIS BECKER, SIX-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

"It has been a difficult three weeks, just playing and being in the hotel, you need great people around you on your side and it's great for Novak to show his appreciation for his team."

SIMONA HALEP, TWICE GRAND SLAM WINNER

"20 Grand Slams and 6 Wimbledon titles. Truly amazing. Congratulations @DjokerNole."

MARION BARTOLI, FORMER WIMBLEDON CHAMPION

"It is entirely sensational that Novak has been able to win the 20th Grand Slam.

"What a final - we have been so lucky to witness such a great level from both players. Berrettini pushed Djokovic - it takes two players to have such a great fight. Novak Djokovic has just taken tennis to another level."

TIM HENMAN, FORMER BRITISH NUMBER ONE

"It has really been a fantastic tournament with a very worthy winner. Djokovic had an incredible tournament, he came in as a huge favourite and he put in an absolute masterclass in the two weeks. No doubt the best player won this tournament."

