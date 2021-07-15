Gokulam Kerala FC to represent India in AFC Women’s Club Championship 2020-21

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), the champion of the 4th edition of the Hero Indian Women’s League to represent India in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2020-21 – Pilot tournament.

Gokulam Kerala FC became the first team from Kerala to win a national title when they defeated Kryphsa FC in the 2019-20 Indian Women’s League (IWL) finals in Bengaluru.

AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das, in a letter to AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John wrote: "We would like to inform you that after having a discussion with the local organising committee (Odisha Sports), AIFF has decided to postpone the 5th edition of the Hero Indian Women’s League (HIWL) for a few months keeping in mind the monsoon, and an expected third wave of infections."

The 5th edition was originally supposed to be held in Bhubaneswar by Odisha Sports in close coordination with AIFF.

But it had to be postponed owing to the second wave of the pandemic which hit hard.

Keeping options open, the League Committee, had taken a decision to conduct it later in a proposed new window subject to health parameters.