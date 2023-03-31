La Liga launches Video Review System

La Liga will launch first-of-its-kind digital technology “Video Review System” on matchday 27, the league said in a release on Friday.

The Video Review System (VRS) is a service that simultaneously provides a large portion of live video feeds from those used for broadcasting (TV production picture, master camera, close-up and tactical camera), via a touchscreen device.

The technology will be available to all the top flight clubs. Their technical teams will be able to review actions in great detail from different camera angles in the technical area and the home and away benches at every fixture from this matchday onwards.

The service will have a dual medical and tactical function, which, among other things, will allow for more effective action or intervention in the event of injury. The initiative is part of the work that the Mediacoach area of LaLiga has been carrying out for years to help protect the health of players.

The device also enables time-delayed playback to review a move immediately, zoom, looped replays for analysis of an action, multi-screen to view up to 4 different angles simultaneously, and other new playback controls. A multidisciplinary team of analysts and technicians will also be at the service of the clubs, both on the field and remotely, to resolve technical issues, in addition to the support provided by LaLiga’s Audiovisual and Match Directors departments.

“At LaLiga we are determined to do our best to provide club professionals with tools to help them perform their duties, with the conviction that, through the use of these tools, all clubs and SADs affiliated to LaLiga will help to improve the competitiveness and level of our competitions” states Luis Gil, Director of Competitions at LaLiga.

The new system has two key functions:

Protecting the health of players and preventing injuries: allows for better diagnosis and intervention, and offers a tool for medical staff to better and faster manage and intervene in case of injury, with real-time access to review all available images and angles. This capability is complemented by Mediacoach Mobile and Live, which send alerts to the coaching staff in real time during the match to warn them of the risk of injury.

Technical and tactical analysis used by the coaching staff: the live TV feed allows the review of moves and positions from several different cameras, making it easy to supplement this functionality with Mediacoach’s performance data and tactical camera feed.