Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources

The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favourably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS according to sources.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 23:12 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Manchester United is widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sports.
File Photo: Manchester United is widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sports. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester United is widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sports. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

English football club Manchester United is negotiating to grant exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani in the talks to sell itself for more than 6 billion USD, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk

Members of the Glazer family, which own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it thanks to a dual-class share structure, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favourably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, the sources added. Ratcliffe’s offer envisions that the Glazers would keep some interest in Manchester United.

Manchester United is widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sports. A 6 billion USD deal would make the deal one of the biggest sports deals ever, following the similarly-sized sale of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders earlier this year.

Shares of Manchester United jumped nearly 15% on the news, before paring some gains.

ALSO READ
Former Man Utd, Leeds defender McQueen dies aged 70

Manchester United would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. It could not be learned how long this period may last. The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid, and a new bid from Ratcliffe could prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Manchester United and Sheikh Jassim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The club is the fourth-richest football club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  3. Motor racing’s all-female W Series goes into administration
    Reuters
  4. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  2. Nottm Forest 1-0 Arsenal Highlights, Premier League: Gunners suffer loss as Manchester City crowned champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. China to face Japan in Sudirman Cup semifinals
    AFP
  4. Napoli fans already celebrating in anticipation of title
    AP
  5. Man Utd’s performance in Europa League loss ‘unacceptable’: Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources
    Reuters
  3. Motor racing’s all-female W Series goes into administration
    Reuters
  4. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment