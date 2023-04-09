WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

| Video Credit: Divyakriti Singh

When Lionel Messi was jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans during last Sunday’s home defeat to Lyon, their relationship looked like it had reached a breaking point.

Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona against his will in 2021, with an option for an extra year if both parties agreed. But talks have reportedly broken down and Messi’s departure this summer looks increasingly inevitable.

There were high hopes he could lead PSG to an elusive Champions League title, but instead the Qatari-backed club went out in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

He was among the players jeered last season after PSG was knocked out by Real Madrid, and although Messi’s form was outstanding in the first half of this campaign, it dipped significantly after he led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier defended Messi by saying it was others who should raise their game.

“You can’t expect Leo to do everything,” Galtier said after the Lyon game.

“The boos are very harsh. He’s a player who gives a lot, who gave a lot in the first half of the season. But it’s also down to the others to surpass themselves.” Since its array of stars returned from the World Cup, PSG has lost eight games overall in 2023.

PSG fans are also unhappy that he rarely comes over to applaud them after games.

Messi has cut a distant figure since PSG was eliminated 3-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

If the next nine French league games are to be Messi’s final appearances in a PSG shirt, here’s a look at where the 35-year-old superstar could go next.

