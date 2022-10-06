National Games 2022: Jamuna, Ankushita enter boxing quarterfinals

World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro along with her Assam state-mate and World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro posted emphatic wins to begin their campaign in style at the boxing arena of the National Games on Thursday.

While Jamuna trounced Nirmal of Nagaland 5-0 in a women’s 57kg fight, Ankushita beat former World junior medallist Nikarika Gonella in a 66kg bout to enter the quarterfinals.

Jamuna unsettled Nirmal early by landing a flurry of punches before banking on her swift movements to record a comprehensive victory.

“I wanted to get off to a decent start and live up to the expectations. The going will not be easy as there are many good boxers in my category,” said Jamuna.

Ankushita displayed her combinations to trouble Telangana’s Niharika, who got as many as four standing counts, before the referee stopped the contest in the final round.

In the men’s section, South Asian Games gold medallist Ankit Khatana (75kg) and National champion Sachin Kumar (80kg) registered comfortable wins.

Important Results (preliminary round):

Men’s 67kg: Chander Mohan (HP) bt Amit Sheoran (Raj) 5-0, Rayyan MD (Kar) bt Rahul (Utk) 4-1; 75kg: Ankit Khatana (Har) bt Jitendra Prajapati (DDNH) RSC-R3; Buntee Singh (Del) bt Rahul Hooda (Chd) 4-0, Nikhil Dubey (Mah) bt Priresh Bishnoi (Raj) 4-1; 80kg: Sachin Kumar (SSCB) bt Sejad Aslam (Guj) 4-1; Harpreet (Chd) bt Bobin Chauhan (HP) 5-0; 92kg: Parvesh Musharaf (TN) bt Bastab Chetia (Asm) 5-0; +92kg: Tarun Kumar (Raj) bt Akash (Del) 5-0; Reynold Joseph (Mah) bt Roshan Sonar (Asm) 5-0.

Women’s: 57kg: Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Nirmal (Nag) 5-0, Poonam (Har) bt Vinakshi Dhota (HP) 5-0, Samim Banu Khulakpham (Man) bt Jyoti (Del) 5-0; 66kg: Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Niharika Gonella (Tel) RSC-R3, Lalita (Raj) bt Shivangi Thakur (HP) 5-0, Anjali Tushir (Del) bt Jyoti Rani (Har) 3-2.