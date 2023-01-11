NBA roundup: Suns spoil Stephen Curry’s return with win at Golden State

Suns 125, Warriors 113

Two-way force Mikal Bridges had a team-high 26 points, Damion Lee celebrated his ring ceremony with 22, and injury-ravaged Phoenix quieted the San Francisco crowd on Stephen Curry’s return with a victory over Golden State.

Back after missing 11 straight games with a dislocated shoulder, Curry came on strong late in a 31-minute effort, hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with 24 points. Golden State’s Klay Thompson paced all scorers in the game with 29.

On a night when he was honored for his role in the Warriors’ NBA championship last season, Lee gave Phoenix the lead for good with a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter. Bridges shot 10 of 18 en route to his sixth game with at least 25 points this season.

Clippers 113, Mavericks 101

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points with nine rebounds and Norman Powell added 27 points as Los Angeles ended a season-long, six-game losing streak with a win over visiting Dallas.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Terance Mann each scored 12 points as the Clippers won for the first time in the new year and picked up their first home win since Dec. 21. It was the longest losing streak in Tyronn Lue’s three-season tenure as Los Angeles head coach.

Luka Doncic scored 43 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Mavericks in his return from left ankle soreness, which kept him out of Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his ninth game of at least 40 points this season.

Magic 109, Trail Blazers 106

Franz Wagner scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help Orlando record a victory over host Portland.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds and Paolo Banchero added 19 points, 10 boards and three steals as Orlando registered a wire-to-wire victory. Markelle Fultz added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and had seven assists as the Magic improved to 2-1 on a five-game Western swing.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points, while Jusuf Nurkic registered 22 points and 10 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 16 points and Anfernee Simons had 15 points and seven assists for Portland, which has dropped four straight games and nine of 12.

Jazz 116, Cavaliers 114

Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in his first game in Salt Lake City since being traded to Cleveland, but Jordan Clarkson stole the show in a Utah victory.

Clarkson finished with 32 points and scored nine straight in the final 1:23 after Mitchell gave the Cavs a five-point lead.

Lauri Markkanen, who went to Utah in the blockbuster Mitchell trade this past offseason, scored 25 points -- despite 6-of-18 shooting -- and grabbed 16 rebounds. Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each added 13 points.

Raptors 132, Hornets 120

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Toronto defeated visiting Charlotte.

Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row and split the first four games of a six-game homestand. The Raptors made a season-best 20 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier scored 33 points for the Hornets, who have lost two in a row. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and 14 assists.

76ers 147, Pistons 116

Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence due to left foot soreness to produce 36 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots for host Philadelphia in its resounding victory over Detroit.

James Harden added 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his 72nd career triple-double as the Sixers registered a season high in points scored. Tyrese Maxey contributed 16 points, Tobias Harris added 14, Shake Milton had 11 and deep reserve Jaden Springer chipped in with a career-high 10.

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for the Pistons. Alec Burks scored 16 and Hamidou Diallo had 14. The depleted Pistons competed without a number of key injured players, including Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Jalen Duren (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley III (hand).