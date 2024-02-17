MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand announces squad for Test series vs Australia, Daryl Mitchell returns to team, Kuggeleijn replaces Jamieson

New Zealand will host world test champions Australia in two tests starting on February 29 in Wellington and March 8 in Christchurch. Australia named their squad earlier this month.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 23:11 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Zealand’’s Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell chase the ball during day three of the first Test vs South Africa
New Zealand’’s Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell chase the ball during day three of the first Test vs South Africa | Photo Credit: AFP
New Zealand’’s Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell chase the ball during day three of the first Test vs South Africa | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is expected to recover from a foot injury in time for the test matches against Australia later this month while Scott Kuggeleijn will replace injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand Cricket said on Saturday.

Mitchell missed New Zealand’s second test against South Africa while he will also sit out the upcoming T20 international series against Australia as they look to give his foot time to heal.

“Everything is tracking well with Daryl. The decision to give him a period of rehabilitation was necessary and will allow him to be at his best for what is an important series for the team,” selector Sam Wells said.

“Daryl will keep focusing on his rehabilitation over the next week and will be fit and ready for the first test in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Kuggeleijn returns to the red-ball side following his debut a year ago after a stress fracture in the back ruled Jamieson out for the rest of the season.

Kuggeleijn, 32, has been the leading bowler in the Plunket Shield with 22 wickets while he also smashed an unbeaten ton and took nine wickets in a four-day test against an Australia A side last year.

Fast bowler Will O’Rourke also made the 14-man squad after a sensational debut against South Africa where he picked up nine wickets in the game while fast bowler Trent Boult missed out due to his lack of test cricket action in recent months.

The series will also be a landmark one for skipper Tim Southee and Kane Williamson, who are set to pick up their 100th caps in the second test.

Only Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor have reached the milestone for New Zealand.

New Zealand will host world test champions Australia in two tests starting on February 29 in Wellington and March 8 in Christchurch. Australia named its squad earlier this month.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD FOR TESTS AGAINST AUSTRALIA

Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Related Topics

New Zealand /

South Africa /

Daryl Mitchell /

Kane Williamson /

Tim Southee /

Cricket Australia

