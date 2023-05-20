Nottm Forest 1-0 Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League updates: Second half starts as NFO maintains lead

Starting lineups! Nottinghamm Forest — Navas; Worrall(C), Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Renan Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Awoniyi. Arsenal — Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Xhaka; Odegaard(C), Jorginho, Partey; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard.

PREVIEW

The Premier League title race could be decided if Nottingham Forest beats Arsenal, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is refusing to give up hope of catching Manchester City. “We’re still there,” he says.

“With two games to go we can still be champions against probably the best team in Premier League history.” In reality, Arsenal’s best hope is to prolong the race, with City one win away from being crowned champion.

Forest could take a giant step toward top-flight survival with a win that would move it six points clear of the relegation zone. Everton is one point above the drop zone and travels to Wolverhampton. In the battle for Champions League qualification, fourth-placed Manchester United travels to Bournemouth and fifth-placed Liverpool hosts Aston Villa.

Streaming/telecast information:

When does the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal start?

The Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will start at 10pm IST at the City ground in Nottinghamshire.

Where can the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal?

The Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will be telecast live across the StarSports network and can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app/website.