On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

On April 8, 2001, Tiger Woods won The Masters to hold all four majors at the same time - the 'Tiger Slam'.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2021 11:23 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2021 11:23 IST
