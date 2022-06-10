New Articles

Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Bengal on the cusp of win against Jharkhand

Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Live commentary and score updates from Day 5 of the Quarterfinals.

Bengaluru Last Updated: 10 June, 2022 09:09 IST

Bengal is on the brink of sealing its semifinal spot against Jharkhand.   -  The Hindu

Welcome to SportStar's live score and updates of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY COMMENTARY

STUMPS, DAY 4

1. Bengal 76/3 in 31 overs (Majumdar 22*, Tiwary 12*)  leads by 551 runs vs Jharkhand

2. Mumbai (647/7d & 261/3d) beats Uttarakhand (114 all out & 69 all out)

3. Madhya Pradesh (397 all out & 26/0) beats Punjab (219 all out & 203 all out)

After Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh sealed their semifinal spots on Thursday, the game between Bengal and Jharkhand extended to the reserved fifth day.

On Friday, when the match will resume, Bengal, which currently has 551 runs lead, will look to score some quick runs to let its bowlers wrap up Jharkhand's second innings for a win.

On Day 4, Virat Singh's brave 113 not out against Bengal's menacing bowling attack meant the latter has to wait to seal its place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Sayan Mondal and Shahbaz Ahmed took four wickets each to bowl out Jharkhand for 298 runs.

Commencing its second innings, Bengal lost three quick wickets for 76 runs, leaving Anustup Majumdar and Manoj Tiwary to hold the guard.

No.MatchVenueDatesTimingReportersTelecast/Streaming
Quarterfinal 1Bengal vs JharkhandJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 6-109:30AMDhruva PrasadDisney+ Hotstar
Quarterfinal 2Mumbai vs UttarakhandKSCA Cricket (2) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMAmol KarhadkarDisney+ Hotstar
Quarterfinal 3Karnataka vs Uttar PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMAshwin AchalStar Sports network, Hotstar
Quarterfinal 4Punjab vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket (3) Ground, AlurJune 6-109:30AMLalith KalidasDisney+ Hotstar
