India and Central Zone all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer did not take the field on Saturday during the Duleep Trophy semifinal against West Zone in Coimbatore. Aditya Sarwate replaced him.

In a horrific scene on Friday, Iyer fell to the ground in agony after he was hit behind the neck by a stray throw from bowler Chintan Gaja at the SNR College Cricket Ground.

Following the incident, an ambulance was rushed on the field, and a stretcher was brought out for Iyer, who eventually decided to walk away retired hurt on six off three balls.

Also Read Duleep Trophy Semifinal 1: Shaw and Unadkat keep West Zone in the driving seat

The left-handed batter had come to the crease following the dismissal of Rinku Singh, which left Central Zone reeling at 66 for five in the first innings. Iyer started by driving a full delivery from Gaja to extra cover for a dot ball, which ended the 26th over.

Iyer stepped out of his crease and lofted a six over extra-cover in Gaja's following over before defending the next delivery back to the bowler. Gaja, perhaps in a moment of frustration, threw the ball at Iyer, who turned around to prevent himself from getting hit on the head. The fielders, including the bowler, rushed to Iyer.

While Iyer left the field immediately after being hit, he was back at the crease six overs later in the 35th over. Central Zone was struggling at 94 for seven when he struck Atit Sheth for four through covers before getting an outside edge off the next ball for a boundary at third man.

However, with off-spinner Tanush Kotian coming back into the attack, the left-hander edged to wicketkeeper Het Patel trying to cut off the backfoot and walked back for a nine-ball 14.

Iyer didn't take the field when West Zone came out to bat, with Ashok Menaria replacing the all-rounder.

It was learnt after the day's play that Iyer underwent scans at a hospital nearby and is normal. Meanwhile, no sanctions were imposed on Gaja.