IPL 2020: I was not expecting this call, says SRH bowler Prithvi Raj

Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra, who has been named by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ongoing IPL in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, says he will try to keep things simple and give off his best whenever he gets a chance.

“Honestly, I was not expecting this call. I was not having any expectations. I came here as net bowler to show what I am capable of,” Prithvi informed Sportstar.

“Well, this is a huge opportunity which has come my way because of Bhuvi bhai’s injury. Expectations will always be there. But I will go with a blank mind and try to do what best I can,” the left-arm pacer said.

“Absolutely no chance of reaching anywhere near Bhuvi bhai’s standard as he is one of the top five bowlers in the world. But, at the same time, I am not going to take any pressure and will try to keep improving,” Prithvi said.

“Definitely, being the net bowler for SRH ever since the team landed in UAE helped me a lot. The support staff comprising some of the big names of world cricket always taught me one thing; to stick to my strengths,” he said revealing that his stock ball is the one which comes into the right-hander.

“The atmosphere is amazing in the team and I feel like one of the family members. There is a connect with every member which is making me feel in the comfort zone,” Prithvi said.

“I must say I have never seen a more cool character than V.V.S. Laxman sir, who always stays calm in any situation and comes up with simple and effective advice,” he concluded.