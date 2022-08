PKL 9: Bengal Warriors full players list: Deepak Niwas Hooda headlines new-look Warriors

Bengal Warriors Squad 2022: Here’s how Bengal Warriors squad looks after day two of the PKL 9 auction in Mumbai.

Deepak Niwas Hooda headlines the pack in the Bengal Warriors squad for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The two-day Pro Kabaddi League 9 auction is being held in Mumbai on August 5-6. Here’s the Bengal Warriors squad after the auction exercise. BENGAL WARRIORS Elite Retained Players: Maninder Singh - Raider, Manoj Gowda K. - All-rounder, Akash Pikalmunde - Raider Franchisee Nominated New Young Players: Suyog Baban Gaikar - Raider, R Guhan - Raider, Parshant Kumar - Raider, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje - Defender AUCTION BUYS: Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All-rounder - INR 26 Lakh Amit Sheoran - Defender - INR 10 Lakh Ashish Kumar Sangwan - All-rounder - INR 10 Lakh Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi - Raider - INR 10 Lakh Balaji D - All-rounder - INR 20.6 Lakh Deepak Niwas Hooda - All-rounder - INR 43 Lakh Girish Maruti Ernak - Defender - INR 20 Lakh Parveen Satpal - Defender - INR 10 Lakh Rohit - All-rounder - INR 20 Lakh Sakthivel - Defender - INR 12.2 Lakh Shrikanth Jadhav - Raider - INR 26 Lakh Shubham Shinde - Defender - INR 20.3 Lakh Soleiman Pahlevani - Defender - INR 10 Lakh Surender Nada - Defender - INR 10 Lakh Vinod Kumar - All-rounder - INR 10 Lakh Read more stories on Kabaddi.