PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Girish Maruti Ernak joins U Mumba for 20 lakh

Girish Maruti Ernak was sold to U Mumba for 20 lakh during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai on Monday.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 22:00 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Girish Maruti Ernak was sold to U Mumba for 20 lakh during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai on Monday.

Girish, who was with Bengal Warriors last season, played 18 matches and collected 51 tackle points.

More to follow..

