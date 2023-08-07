Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released

Bengaluru Bulls has decided to let go of its captain and marquee player Vikash Kandola ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.
Kandola became the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament when the Bulls paid him a hefty sum of 1.7 crores to acquire his services for PKL 9.
ALSO READ | PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams
However, the veteran didn’t turn out at his finest as Bengaluru missed out on the cup after losing 29-49 to eventual winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Randhir Singh Sehrawat’s Bulls only retained four players ahead of the auction - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal and Yash Hooda.
Here is the full list of players retained by the Bengaluru Bulls:
BENGALURU BULLS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
