Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Bharat, Neeraj retained; Vikash Kandola released

PKL 10 Auction: Randhir Singh Sehrawat’s Bulls only retained four players ahead of the auction - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal and Yash Hooda.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 17:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bulls players in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bulls players in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengaluru Bulls players in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Bengaluru Bulls has decided to let go of its captain and marquee player Vikash Kandola ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Kandola became the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament when the Bulls paid him a hefty sum of 1.7 crores to acquire his services for PKL 9.

ALSO READ | PKL 10 Auction: Full list of retained and released players for all Pro Kabaddi League teams

However, the veteran didn’t turn out at his finest as Bengaluru missed out on the cup after losing 29-49 to eventual winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat’s Bulls only retained four players ahead of the auction - Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal and Yash Hooda.

Here is the full list of players retained by the Bengaluru Bulls:

BENGALURU BULLS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Neeraj Narwal
Retained young players: - Bharat, Saurabh Nandal
Existing young players: Yash Hooda

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
