PKL 10 LIVE Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls; Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba at 9 PM IST; Pro Kabaddi League updates

PKL 10: Catch live updates, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Updated : Jan 28, 2024 19:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day.
Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day.
lightbox-info

Jaipur Pink Panthers takes on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the day.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Matchday 51 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Sunday.

The scores will read Jaipur-Bengaluru and Tamil-Mumba.

  • January 28, 2024 19:12
    Points Table

    Screenshot 2024-01-28 190859.png

  • January 28, 2024 19:04
    Can Panthers continues its menacing winning run
  • January 28, 2024 19:02
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 28, 2024 18:58
    January 28 Schedule

    Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - 8 pm IST

    Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba - 9 pm IST

  • January 28, 2024 18:57
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Matchday 51 from the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna on Sunday.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

