PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys at Pro Kabaddi League auctions

On Monday in the PKL 2021 auction, the biggest names of the compeititon are set to go under the hammer and could attract massive fees.

Team Sportstar
30 August, 2021 13:23 IST

Haryana Steelers made Monu Goyat the highest paid player in the league after the auctions in 2018. - www.prokabaddi.com

The Pro Kabaddi League auctions got underway on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday. On Monday, the biggest names of the compeititon are set to go under the hammer and could attract massive fees.

The likes of Pardeep Narwal, the league's leading scorer in seven seasons, the charismatic Siddharth Desai, national team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and veteran raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will all up the bidding scale.

RELATED | PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi auction

In auctions gone by, here are the biggest buys in the history of the league.

Monu Goyat – Rs 1.51 crore – Haryana Steelers, Season 6
Siddharth Desai – Rs 1.45 crore – Telugu Titans, Season 7
Rahul Chaudhari – Rs 1.29 crore – Telugu Titans, Season 6
Nitin Tomar – Rs 1.20 crore – Puneri Paltan, Season 7
Deepak Hooda – Rs 1.15 crore – Jaipur Pink Panthers, Season 6
Nitin Tomar – Rs 1.15 crore – Puneri Paltan, Season 6
Rishank Devadiga – Rs 1.11 crore – UP Yoddha, Season 6
Fazel Atrachali – Rs 1 crore – U Mumba, Season 6