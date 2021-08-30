More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction PKL 2021 Auctions: A total of 22 overseas players will join the Pro Kabaddi League this year, while the remaining 20 overseas players found no takers. Here's the fill list of the foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:14 IST Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee was sold to Patna Pirates for Rs. 20 lakh. - PKL Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 17:14 IST The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 42 foreign players going under the hammer. A total of 22 overseas players will join the Pro Kabaddi League this year, while the remaining 20 overseas players found no takers. Iran's Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) and Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Bengal Warriors) fetched the biggest bids at Rs. 31 lakh and Rs. 30.50 lakh respectively. PKL Overseas Player Auctions 2021 Highlights: Patna Pirates signs Chiyaneh for ₹31L and retains Jang Kun Lee, Bengal Warriors snaps up Abozar Here is the full list of foreign players sold at the 2021 auctionPlayerTeamBase PriceAuction PriceMd. Masud Karim (Bangladesh)UP YoddhaRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhMohammad Tuhin Tarafder (Bangladesh)Tamil ThalaivasRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhHadi Oshtorak (Iran)Gujarat GiantsRs. 20 lakhRs. 20 lakhHyunsu Park (Republic of Korea)Telugu TitansRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhAnwar Saheed Baba (Sri Lanka)Tamil ThalaivasRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhEmad Sedaghat Nia (Iran)Dabang DelhiRs. 10 lakhRs. 10.20 lakhAmir Hossein Mohammedmaleki (Iran)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhMohammad Amin Nosrati (Iran)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 10 lakhRs. 11 lakhMohammed Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Iran)Haryana SteelersRs. 10 lakhRs. 13.20 lakhAbolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Iran)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 13 lakhMohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (Iran)U.P. YoddhaRs. 10 lakhRs. 12 lakhMohammad Malak (Iran)Dabang DelhiRs. 10 lakhRs.10 lakhDong Geon Lee (Republic of Korea)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.50 lakhSoleiman Pahlevani (Iran)Gujarat GiantsRs. 10 lakhRs. 11.50 lakhZiaur Rahman (Bangladesh)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.20 lakhAbe Tetsuro (Japan)Telugu TitansRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhMohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran)Patna PiratesRs. 10 lakhRs. 31 lakhHamid Mirzai Nader (Iran)Haryana SteelersRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.10 lakhVictor Onyango Obiero (Kenya)Puneri PaltanRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakhMohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (Iran)U MumbaRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.80 lakhJangkun Lee (Republic of Korea)Patna PiratesRs. 20 lakhRs. 20.50 lakhAbozar Mohajer Mighani (Iran)Bengal WarriorsRs. 20 lakhRs. 30.50 lakh Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction guide: PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys ever at Pro Kabaddi League auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" PKL Auctions 2021: Who are the New Young Players? Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :