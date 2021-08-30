PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 42 foreign players going under the hammer.

A total of 22 overseas players will join the Pro Kabaddi League this year, while the remaining 20 overseas players found no takers. Iran's Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) and Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Bengal Warriors) fetched the biggest bids at Rs. 31 lakh and Rs. 30.50 lakh respectively.

Here is the full list of foreign players sold at the 2021 auction