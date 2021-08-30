Kabaddi

PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction

PKL 2021 Auctions: A total of 22 overseas players will join the Pro Kabaddi League this year, while the remaining 20 overseas players found no takers. Here's the fill list of the foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction.

30 August, 2021 17:14 IST
Jang Kun Lee

Republic of Korea's Jang Kun Lee was sold to Patna Pirates for Rs. 20 lakh.   -  PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 42 foreign players going under the hammer. 

A total of 22 overseas players will join the Pro Kabaddi League this year, while the remaining 20 overseas players found no takers. Iran's Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates) and Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Bengal Warriors) fetched the biggest bids at Rs. 31 lakh and Rs. 30.50 lakh respectively.

PKL Overseas Player Auctions 2021 Highlights: Patna Pirates signs Chiyaneh for ₹31L and retains Jang Kun Lee, Bengal Warriors snaps up Abozar  

Here is the full list of foreign players sold at the 2021 auction

PlayerTeamBase PriceAuction Price
Md. Masud Karim (Bangladesh)UP YoddhaRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (Bangladesh)Tamil ThalaivasRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Hadi Oshtorak (Iran)Gujarat GiantsRs. 20 lakhRs. 20 lakh
Hyunsu Park (Republic of Korea)Telugu TitansRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Anwar Saheed Baba (Sri Lanka)Tamil ThalaivasRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Emad Sedaghat Nia (Iran)Dabang DelhiRs. 10 lakhRs. 10.20 lakh
Amir Hossein Mohammedmaleki (Iran)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Mohammad Amin Nosrati (Iran)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 10 lakhRs. 11 lakh
Mohammed Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Iran)Haryana SteelersRs. 10 lakhRs. 13.20 lakh
Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (Iran)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 13 lakh
Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (Iran)U.P. YoddhaRs. 10 lakhRs. 12 lakh
Mohammad Malak (Iran)Dabang DelhiRs. 10 lakhRs.10 lakh
Dong Geon Lee (Republic of Korea)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.50 lakh
Soleiman Pahlevani (Iran)Gujarat GiantsRs. 10 lakhRs. 11.50 lakh
Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh)Bengaluru BullsRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.20 lakh
Abe Tetsuro  (Japan)Telugu TitansRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran)Patna PiratesRs. 10 lakhRs. 31 lakh
Hamid Mirzai Nader (Iran)Haryana SteelersRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.10 lakh
Victor Onyango Obiero (Kenya)Puneri PaltanRs. 10 lakhRs. 10 lakh
Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (Iran)U MumbaRs. 10 lakhRs. 12.80 lakh
Jangkun Lee (Republic of Korea)Patna PiratesRs. 20 lakhRs. 20.50 lakh
Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Iran)Bengal WarriorsRs. 20 lakhRs. 30.50 lakh

 

