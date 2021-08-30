PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of domestic players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 19 domestic players going under the hammer. Earlier in the day, 22 overseas players were sold.

PKL Auctions Highlights: UP Yoddha signs Pardeep Narwal for a staggering ₹1.65 crore, Telugu Titans retains Siddharth Desai for ₹1.30 crore

Raiders Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha) and Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans) fetched bids worth Rs. 1.65 crore and Rs. 1.30 crore, respectively.

