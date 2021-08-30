Kabaddi

PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of domestic players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction

PKL 2021 Auctions: Here's the fill list of domestic players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction on Monday.

30 August, 2021 21:23 IST

Raider Pardeep Narwal smashed the auction record at the 2021 PKL auction.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 19 domestic players going under the hammer. Earlier in the day, 22 overseas players were sold.

Raiders Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha) and Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans) fetched bids worth Rs. 1.65 crore and Rs. 1.30 crore, respectively.

PlayerTeamBase PriceAuction Price
Deepak Niwas Hooda (FBM)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakh
Rohit GuliaHaryana Steelers Rs. 30 lakhRs. 83 lakh
Ravinder PahalGujarat GiantsRs. 30 lakhRs. 74 lakh
Vishal BhardwajPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs. 60 lakh
Baldev SinghPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs. 60 lakh
Surender SinghTelugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakh
Sandeep Kumar Dhull (FBM)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 30 lakhRs. 45 lakh
Surjeet SinghTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 75 lakh
Mahender Singh (FBM)Bengaluru BullsRs. 30 lakhRs. 50 lakh
K. PrapanjanTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 71 lakh
Siddharth Desai (FBM)Telugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 1.30 crore
Rahul ChaudhariPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs.40 lakh
Pardeep NarwalUP YoddhaRs. 30 lakhRs. 1.65 crore
ManjeetTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 92 lakh
Rohit KumarTelugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 36 lakh
Chandran RanjitBengaluru BullsRs. 30 lakhRs. 80 lakh
Prashanth Kumar RaiPatna PiratesRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakh
SachinPatna Pirates Rs. 30 lakhRs. 84 lakh
Shirikant Jadhav (FBM)UP YoddhaRs. 30 lakhRs. 72 lakh

 

