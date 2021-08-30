More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of domestic players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction PKL 2021 Auctions: Here's the fill list of domestic players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction on Monday. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 21:23 IST Raider Pardeep Narwal smashed the auction record at the 2021 PKL auction. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 21:23 IST The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions resumed on Monday with 19 domestic players going under the hammer. Earlier in the day, 22 overseas players were sold. PKL Auctions Highlights: UP Yoddha signs Pardeep Narwal for a staggering ₹1.65 crore, Telugu Titans retains Siddharth Desai for ₹1.30 crore Raiders Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha) and Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans) fetched bids worth Rs. 1.65 crore and Rs. 1.30 crore, respectively.RELATED | PKL 2021 auctions: Full list of foreign players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction Here is the full list of overseas players sold at the 2021 auctionPlayerTeamBase PriceAuction PriceDeepak Niwas Hooda (FBM)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakhRohit GuliaHaryana Steelers Rs. 30 lakhRs. 83 lakhRavinder PahalGujarat GiantsRs. 30 lakhRs. 74 lakhVishal BhardwajPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs. 60 lakhBaldev SinghPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs. 60 lakhSurender SinghTelugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakhSandeep Kumar Dhull (FBM)Jaipur Pink PanthersRs. 30 lakhRs. 45 lakhSurjeet SinghTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 75 lakhMahender Singh (FBM)Bengaluru BullsRs. 30 lakhRs. 50 lakhK. PrapanjanTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 71 lakhSiddharth Desai (FBM)Telugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 1.30 croreRahul ChaudhariPuneri PaltanRs. 30 lakhRs.40 lakhPardeep NarwalUP YoddhaRs. 30 lakhRs. 1.65 croreManjeetTamil ThalaivasRs. 30 lakhRs. 92 lakhRohit KumarTelugu TitansRs. 30 lakhRs. 36 lakhChandran RanjitBengaluru BullsRs. 30 lakhRs. 80 lakhPrashanth Kumar RaiPatna PiratesRs. 30 lakhRs. 55 lakhSachinPatna Pirates Rs. 30 lakhRs. 84 lakhShirikant Jadhav (FBM)UP YoddhaRs. 30 lakhRs. 72 lakh Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction guide: PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys ever at Pro Kabaddi League auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of 42 overseas players at PKL auctions PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" PKL Auctions 2021: Who are the New Young Players? Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :